MOROCCO — For teams that have struggled for several years, the biggest challenge can be learning how to win the close games, and how to finish off teams when they are ahead late.
The North Newton Spartans put together their best effort of the season Jan. 18, but couldn’t hold onto a late lead allowing Delphi to escape with a 59-56 victory.
North Newton led by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter but Delphi came out quick to reduce its deficit.
The Oracles used a 10-3 run to cut North Newton’s advantage to just three points, 51-48 midway through the fourth period.
A basket from Kyler Rainford gave the Spartans a five-point lead, 53-48, but free throw shooting down the stretch would prove to be the difference in the game.
North Newton missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-one free throw attempts.
That helped spark a 7-0 run by Delphi that was capped off with a 3-pointer from sophomore Peyton Roth as the Oracles captured the lead 55-53 with 45 seconds left in the game.
After the shot, a technical foul was called on junior Jaden Roth and Braden Merriman was sent to the charity stripe with a chance to tie the game. Merriman made 1 of 2 free throws as North Newton trailed 55-54. The two teams traded baskets and Jordan Roth hit two clutch free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining to give Delphi a 59-56 lead.
North Newton had one final chance. Merriman was able to get off a 3-pointer that rolled all the way around the rim and then off. The Spartans secured the rebound but were not able to get up another shot as time expired.
“We played well and the shot to tie the game just rolled off the rim,” said North Newton coach Sam Zachery. “It comes down to boxing out and making free throws. We have to get better at that. It’s a process and we have to learn how to win. Our seniors have won less than 10 games in four years, and our juniors have won six games in three years. This is 100 percent my fault because we didn’t work on late-game situations when we have the lead. We wanted to play a fast-paced game and we did, but with three minutes left with the lead, we have to work the ball around and use some clock and get good shots.”
The plan nearly worked for the Spartans as they raced out to a 19-11 lead in the opening quarter. Merriman had 11 points over the first eight minutes, while Austin Goddard had a pair of baskets.
Merriman added 11 more points in the second quarter, but Delphi got hot from the floor, making 8 of 13 shots (61.5 percent) and Peyton Roth had nine points for the Oracles. Delphi outscored North Newton 19-16 in the second quarter to trail just 35-30 at the break.
The Spartans recaptured the momentum in the third as they held Delphi scoreless for the first five and a half minutes of the second half. Five different Spartans scored in the third quarter, outscoring Delphi 13-8 for the 48-48 lead.
“This will be a good teaching moment for this team because we have a lot of games left that are going to be tight,” added Zachery. “We are playing really well as a team right now, but it all comes down to finishing games.
Merriman finished with 24 points to lead the Spartans, while Cade Ehlinger was a beast down low scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Dylan Taylor and Goddard each added seven points in the loss.
With the defeat, North Newton falls to 2-8 overall, while Delphi improved to 6-7.