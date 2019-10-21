CHESTERTON — Most athletes begin a season with hopes and dreams of advancing to the post season. In case of team sports you can lean on each other in advancement and loss. However with cross country you are the one running, not only as an individual but towards a team advancement—it’s double the pleasure and pain. This year Newton County was able to send 11 runners because of their hard work farther into the post season.
The North Newton Lady Spartans had three runners that advanced to the 2019 regionals at Chesterton High School. Junior Kylie Blann continued to lead the Lady Spartans to the finish line. Coming in 66th overall with a time of 23:55.2 she would quickly be followed by her teammates. Brandi McQueen would finish 69th overall in 24:17.3 and Madelyn Arrenholz would finish 74th in 24:32.3.
South Newton Lady Rebels would send two freshman to regionals. Leading the Lady Rebels was Delaney Farmer in 61st in a time of 23:13.3 followed by Aubree Florian in 83rd with a time of 25:38.2
The Spartan boy’s cross country team advanced four athletes to regionals. Leading the team throughout the course and to the finish line was senior Gavin Secviar. He was able to complete the course in 19 minutes 17.9 seconds finishing 66th overall. Following Secviar to the chute was Ryan Williams in 73rd with a time of 19:40.0, Isaac Knight in 82nd in 20:45.2 and Joseph Smith in 90th with a time of 22:30.3.
Running for the Rebels and leading his teammates all season was Kyle Hall. Quiet determination that was led by strength could be seen across Hall’s face throughout the race. Hall finished 64th overall with a time of 19:10.4. Coming in behind Hall was Nolan Ganz in 83rd overall with a time of 20:45.6.