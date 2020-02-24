KENTLAND — Benton Central held South Newton to just five points in the second half en route to a convincing 48-20 victory Feb. 18.
The Rebels were just 2 of 18 from the floor in the second half as the Bison outscored them 13-2 and 9-3 to turn an 11-point halftime advantage into a 28-point victory.
Benton Central’s Blake Buchanan and Drew Brock each drained a 3-pointer in the first quarter to propel their team to an early six-point lead.
South Newton’s Austin Miller and Riley Patterson each had a pair of baskets and the Rebels finished the quarter on a 5-2 run to cut the deficit in half, down 12-9 heading into the second quarter.
South Newton couldn’t carry that momentum over into the second as the team scored on just three of its 14 possessions of the quarter. For Benton Central, Buchanan connected on two more 3-pointers, while Brock and Jesse Stout each added a trifecta. Benton Central outscored South Newton 14-6 in the second quarter for a 26-15 lead at the break.
Hayden Berenda scored early in the third quarter, but would go down after separating his shoulder and would not return. Benton Central would score the next 11 points as its lead grew to 20 points, up 39-17 at the end of the quarter.
The Rebels were only able to manage three points in the fourth as the Bison cruised to the win.
Patterson had eight points to lead South Newton, while Miller and Terron Welsh each added four.
Buchannan paced Benton Central with 16 points.
In other action, South Newton fell to Clifton Central 54-40 Feb. 20 at home.
Clifton Central outscored South Newton in each quarter for the 14-point win.
Seth Bishop led South Newton with 10 points, while Cy Sammons had eight, and Kayden Cruz tossed in six points.