MOROCCO - Under first-year head coach Sam Zachery, the North Newton Spartans are poised to take a huge step toward rebuilding a program that hasn't seen a lot of success in more than a decade.
"We have a great mix of kids who have a lot of experience at the varsity level," stated Zachery. "Numbers have been down the last few years so many of these juniors and seniors have had opportunities to play and contribute at the varsity level. We also have kids who are willing to work hard to achieve success. I think this is creating an exciting situation here. This year, we should have a lot of height and a lot of athleticism. Most of our varsity players will be over 6’ tall. That should help us defensively. Athleticism will help us play at a fast pace and attack teams on the defensive. Offensively, I think our scheme will be a strong point for us. We are going to play a style that will mesh with our abilities. As long as we play fundamental basketball, I think we will compete every night."
Key returning players from a squad that went 2-21 last year include senior guard Braden Merriman (6'2), senior forward Kyler Rainford (6'5), and junior guard Austin Goddard (6').
"Braden brings back a lot of experience from last season," added Zachery. "He does a great job getting to the basket and is probably our best shooter. Austin is a hard-working kid. Most nights, he is going to be asked to do a lot. He, too, does a great job getting to the hoop. He’s a good shooter who we will rely on to score. He is one of our top defenders too, so many nights he will end up guarding the other team’s best player. He will be the motor of our team. With our new offensive system, we are going to rely on Rainford to set hard screens and score in the post. He does a good job playing down low and has developed a consistent mid-range shot that will spread the floor for us. We are going to ask a lot of him from a leadership standpoint as he is going to be the anchor of our defense."
Some newcomers to the varsity squad this year to keep an eye on include juniors Cade Ehlinger (6'4), Griffin Swank (6'1), and Dylan Taylor (6'3).
"Cade is another post player who has a good mid-range shot that will allow us to spread the floor," said Zachery. "He really improved his jumper this offseason and does an excellent job rebounding on both ends of the floor. We are really going to rely on him to get rebounds and spread out our offense. We will rely on Swank to run our offense and get the ball where it needs to be. He’s going to handle the ball a lot for us this year and will be responsible for getting guys in scoring position. He has a good outside shot and can get to the hoop as well. He will also be a good defensive option for us when we play teams with strong guards. Taylor is returning to basketball after taking the year off last season. He is an athletic kid who can play multiple positions. We will use him in the post to give Rainford and Ehlinger breaks, and will also use him on the wing. Taylor probably has the best outside shot out of our post players, so we will use that to our advantage to spread the floor out."
With a good mix of size and athleticism, Zachery hopes this is the team to get the program going on the right track.
"We want to be competitive in all 22 games we play this year, especially those in the Midwest Conference," added Zachery. "We definitely have a lot of potential; we just have to unleash it. If our kids commit to being successful this winter and buy into our new system, we could have the type of season that hasn’t been seen here in 15 years."