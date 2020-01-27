MOROCCO — With three starters on the bench after fouling out, two North Newton reserves came through late with clutch free-throws to complete a 67-63 win over Midwest Conference favorite North White Friday night (Jan. 24).
With less than 30 seconds left in the game Spartan sophomore, Bryce Rainford hit 1 of 2 free throws to give his team a 66-63 lead. North White had a chance to cut into that deficit, but the older Rainford, senior Kyler, blocked a shot and North Newton sophomore Cole Petri came up with the loose ball, was fouled and sent to the free-throw line. He made 1 of 2 free throws to give his team a four-point lead with five seconds left in the game to ice the upset win.
“We worked hard this week on finishing games and our free-throw shooting after last Saturday’s game against Delphi,” said North Newton coach Sam Zachery. “Bryce and Cole stepped up in the clutch for us. Those two don’t usually practice with us but having Griffin (Swank) out sick, and having three starters on the bench after fouling out, we counted on them and they were huge for us tonight.”
The Spartans jumped out to a quick start as their fullcourt trap gave North White all kinds of trouble in the opening quarter. The Vikings committed nine turnovers in the first period and were just 4 of 14 from the floor shooting.
Austin Goddard had a big first quarter for the Spartans, scoring nine points, while Braden Merriman added seven and Cade Ehlinger had a pair of baskets. North Newton led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter.
North Newton built on its lead over the first half of the second quarter as 3-pointers by Goddard and Bryce Rainford sparked a 12-5 run to go up 32-14.
North White found its offensive footing after that, scoring the next 10 points to trail just 32-24. Sophomore Hunter Pogue had nine points in the second quarter including seven during that run to pace the Viking attack.
The Spartans recaptured some of the momentum when Merriman scored on a layup right before the buzzer as his team went into the locker room up 34-24.
In the second half, it was North White who turned up the pressure. The Vikings went to a fullcourt press forcing North Newton into eight turnovers in the third quarter.
Bentley Buschman drained a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter. Late in the quarter, a steal and layup by Nate Miller tied the game 41-41.
North Newton answered as Merriman knocked down a mid-range jumper to reclaim a 43-41 lead for his team heading into the fourth quarter.
The score would become tied four different times in the fourth quarter, but North Newton would never relinquish the lead.
North White Cale Robertson had a strong quarter, scoring 10 points as he kept his team close throughout.
For North Newton, Merriman and Ehlinger each had four points early, then Kyler Rainford and Dylan Taylor came through down the stretch setting up the game to be decided by late free throws. Taylor hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers that helped the Spartans keep the lead.
“When the game got tied late, I just thought here we go again, but our guys stepped up and pulled this win out,” said coach Zachery. “Those shots from Dylan were just huge for us. They changed the momentum each time, without those shots, I don’t know if we hang on to the lead.”
Merriman led the Spartans with 19 points, Goddard and Kyler Rainford each had 12, and Taylor finished with 10.
With the win, North Newton improved to 3-10 on the season and 2-0 in the Midwest Conference.
Pogue finished with 17 points to pace North White. Miller and Robertson both had 13, and Bentley Buschman added 12.
With the loss, North White dropped to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in conference play.