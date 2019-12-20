LAKE STATION — North Newton couldn’t rebound from a double-digit first half deficit in a 62-45 loss at Lake Station Dec. 13.
The Spartans trailed 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 25-14 at the half.
North Newton fought to outscore Lake Station 19-17 in the third quarter, but the Eagles pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Spartans 20-12.
Austin Goddard led the Spartans with 12 points, while Braden Merriman and Dylan Taylor each added nine points, and Cade Ehlinger had seven. Ehlinger also led the team with eight rebounds.
North Newton made 19 of 47 shots in the game for 40 percent, but were just 3 of 10 from the foul line.
With the loss, North Newton dropped to 0-5 on the season.