KENTLAND — Playing without four key players, the South Newton Lady Rebels struggled against a solid Covenant Christina team in a 53-14 loss Nov. 19.
“We were extremely short-handed, and it has been a trying experience to work through the absences of some players we thought were going to be significant contributors.,” said South Newton head coach Josef Keller. “We had some opportunities early against their pressure, with a few good passes made by our guards. Unfortunately, when we did not convert those lay-ups, and it led to an even more dire situation where Covenant was emboldened to continue playing full-court pressure without fear of being hurt by giving up those lay-ups. It is a snowball effect. “
Covenant Christina’s full-court press forced the Lady Rebels into 23 first-half turnovers. The Lady Rebels were outscored 20-1 in the opening quarter and 13-6 in the second for a 33-7 halftime deficit.
“I think we let that pressure get to us, and our minds weren’t strong enough to get ourselves out of the situation,” added Keller. “We played better in the second half, with more confidence, but by then it was already too late. Hopefully, we can learn from the situation and grow from it to make us better in the long run. Covenant is a pretty good team and will give lots of people trouble with their athleticism and height. The biggest thing for them is they know who they are right now and have no problem putting that to use on the court. We are still trying to figure that out, but I feel like it will happen eventually.”
Covenant Christian coasted in the second half, outscoring the Lady Rebels 11-1 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth for the 39-point win.
Kara Conrad was a bright spot for South Newton as she made three 3-pointers and led her team in scoring with nine points. Lea Conrad added three points in the loss, while Lillianne Hartman had two points and seven rebounds.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 0-2 on the season, while Covenant Christian improved to 3-0.