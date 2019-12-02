MONTEZUMA, Ind. - The South Newton Rebels went 0-2 in the Riverton Parke Tournament to start the season, falling to Providence Cristo Rey out of Indianapolis and Riverton Parke.
In the opening game, South Newton fell behind 27-6 in the first quarter and couldn't recover in a 74-37 loss Nov. 30.
The Rebels trailed 45-17 at the half and were outscored 13-8, and 16-12 in the second half.
Sophomore Will smart had nine points to pace South Newton, while sophomore Cy Sammons had eight and sophomore Kayden Cruz added six.
Against Tournament host Riverton Parke, the Rebels again fell behind big in the first quarter en route to a 60-36 loss.
The Rebels trailed 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and 34-19 at the break.
Cy Sammons led the Rebels with 12 points and seven rebounds, while senior Hayden Berenda added eight and junior Austin Miller had seven.
The Rebels host Seeger Dec. 6 and then travel to take on Delphi Dec. 7.