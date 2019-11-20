KENTLAND - With a strong core of returning letter winners, the South Newton Rebels are hoping that increased cohesiveness and experience will help the team improve from a 2-21 record last season.
Key players back for South Newton include seniors Hayden Berenda (6'3), Terron Welsh (5'10), Austin Miller (6'1), and sophomore Cy Sammons (6'3).
"Hayden will provide a solid body along with strong play inside for us," second second-year head coach James Sammons. "Cy can play any of the five spots on the court and be able to contribute. Austin provides athleticism and adds quickness to the team. Terron will give us senior leadership and defensive prowess."
Sophomore Kayden Cruz (5'8) is also expected to give the Rebels a boost this year.
"Kayden will be our point guard and has a keen sense of awareness and understands the game," added Sammons.
Other expected contributors for the varsity team this season include seniors Riley Patterson (6'2), and Seth Bishop (5'9), along with sophomores Garrett Sammons (6'1), and Will Smart (6'4).
"We want to build off last year's record and be playing our best basketball come sectional week," added Sammons.