MOROCCO — First-year head coach Jenny Spillers wants her team to be aggressive and always looking to score as she inherits a number of talented returning players from a team that went 11-10 last season.
“ Some of our key strengths will be rebounding and effective shooting,” said Spillers.
Some key players back for the Lady Spartans include senior Jamie Will, and juniors Mackendzie Dresbaugh, Harmoney Burke, and Zoe Parman.
“Jamie is definitely not scared to take it to the basket,” said Spillers. “I’m trying to move ‘Mack’ (Dresbaugh) off the point this season, she is a great shooter and can also create her own shot. Harmoney and Zoe should be able to control the boards for us.”
Other key players for North Newton this year will be juniors Grace Hollopeter, Cayci Ehlinger, Heidi Schleman, and Harley Schleman.
“We have all of them coming up to add some firepower for our team,” added Spillers. “These ladies work well with each other. The key for all of them is to learn to play together as one and take care of the ball.”
Other varsity players this season expected to contribute include juniors Gracie Stevens, Hope Churchill, Danielle Hinch, and Sophia Hollopeter.
“I’m wanting to them to play hard and have fun,” added Spillers. “We would like to win the conference and work hard to compete with the big teams. The future is bright for these ladies. My goal is to help them learn the inside and outside part of the game and to keep moving the ball on offense. It opens a lot of doors for us.”