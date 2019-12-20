DONOVAN — South Newton built up a 12-point first half lead over Donovan and held on for a 48-39 win for the team’s second win of the season Dec. 17.
The Lady Rebels led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and 24-12 at the break.
Alexxys Standish had a huge game offensively for the Lady Rebels scoring a game-high 22 points. Lea Conrad added eight points in the win, Lexi Conradi and Mya Wittenborn each had five points, and Katelyn Whaley and Jaelin Marks each chipped in four points.
“I was proud of our defensive effort, especially with this being our fifth game in eight days,” said South Newton coach Josef Keller. “Our legs were pretty heavy in the second half, but we created some good turnovers and did enough scoring to get the win. “Our free throw shooting percentage finally matched our ability, as we hit nearly 60 percent with a 13 of 22 showing. Our shooting overall is starting to trend up along with our defensive effort while our turnovers are creeping down, and that’s a credit to the girls and the work they have done.”
With the win, South Newton improved to 2-9 on the season.
The Lady Rebels traveled to Attica Dec. 16 and came up just short in a 42-37 loss, despite Lexi Conradi exploding for 18 points, as the sophomore was 9-of-11 from the floor.
South Newton trailed 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-15 at the break. The Lady Rebels counterpunched in the third, outscoring Attica 16-10 to trail just 35-31 heading into the final period.
Attica clinched the game by outpointing South Newton 7-6 over the final eight minutes of play.
Alexxys Standish added nine points for the Lady Rebels in the defeat.