COVINGTON - It was a tough opening night for the South Newton Lady Rebels as they finished with more turnovers than points in a 48-19 loss to Covington Nov. 15.
The Lady Rebels turned the ball over 29 times, made just 7-of-37 shots and were outscored in each quarter including 14-4 and 16-3 in the first half.
Lillianne Hartman and Kara Conrad each scored eight points to lead South Newton. Mya Wittenborn led the team with five assists, while Lea Conrad pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and had two steals.