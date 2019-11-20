KENTLAND - After losing four starters from last year's team that advanced to the sectional championship team, the South Newton Lady Rebels will look to rebuild using their athleticism and depth.
The team will have to find a way to replace four-year starters Jaimie Diedam and Malyah and Shanelle Embery as well as three-year starter Hayley Warne, as part of a successful and talented group of graduating seniors.
South Newton head coach Josef Keller, who is in his 12th year as a head coach with this being his fourth year at South Newton, has seven players back who contributed last year.
"The biggest strength right now is their desire to be good," said Keller. "That means more than anything else at this point. We also are athletic and have good size returning. Our players have shown a great attitude and work hard."
Key returners for the Lady Rebels include senior Lillianne, junior Katelyn Whaley, and sophomores Kara Conrad, Lea Conrad, Lexi Conradi, Layla Ramon, and Alexxys Standish.
Varsity newcomers for the Lady Rebels will be juniors Mya Wittenborn and Laci Snell, along with sophomore Jaelin Marks.
"We have added a few players that should help at the varsity level," stated Keller. " They fit right into our returning group of players, so it is nice to have some interchangeable pieces with basketball skills."
Coach Keller is focused on improvement especially in the early part of the season as this new squad will try to find its identity.
"Our expectations this year are to compete with every team on our schedule," added Keller. "We feel like we match up athletically with just about anyone. We have a lot of players to replace that were very important to our program, and we are excited to see how this group will mesh and leave their mark."