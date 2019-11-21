KOUTS — The North Newton Lady Spartans traveled to Kouts Nov. 19 fresh off a win over River Forest, but banged up.
The Lady Spartans walked into Kouts High School ready to play but were unable to make strong drives to the basket. The Kouts defense was able to shut down the offense that the Lady Spartans ran with little to no effort. The trouble continued to follow North Newton all the way to the foul line.
North Newton tried to shut down the strong offense Kouts threw at them but was unsuccessful. Frustration seemed to pull at the Lady Spartans and in the second half, the Lady Spartans were given a team bench technical foul. The team regrouped themselves to finish playing out the second half but couldn’t mount a comeback in a 56-24 loss.
“We need to put in four full, going all out — hard playing quarters” stated North Newton head coach Jenny Spillers. “We also have an athlete that we are waiting on an injury update from the game against River Forest.”
With the loss, North Newton dropped to 1-3 on the season, while Kouts improved to 4-1.