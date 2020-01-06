CAYUGA — Three Rebels scored in double figures as a balanced attack led South Newton to a 57-41 win over North Vermillion Jan. 4.
Austin Miller and Kayden Cruz each scored 16 points to pace the Rebels, while Hayden Berenda added 10, Cy Sammons had eight, and Terron Welsh tossed in six.
With the win, South Newton improved to 2-6 on the season, already matching the win total of last year.
A different Rebel stepped up at key moments throughout the game making it hard for the North Vermillion defense to focus on just one or two players to try and stop.
“That was a great thing to see,” said South Newton head coach James Sammons. “I think we needed a game like this to show what we could do and that we can get production from a number of different players. We as the coaching staff has seen this potential all along so it was good for them all to take a step forward to get a win like this. If they can continue to play smart and within the system, we can start seeing more results like this.”
In the first quarter, Miller scored seven points, which included a 3-pointer that sparked a 9-3 scoring run for the Rebels to grab a 14-7 lead.
Cy Sammons led South Newton with a trio of baskets in the second quarter, but North Vermillion sophomore Dalton Thomas connected on two trifectas and finished with eight points in the quarter as the Falcons tied the game up at 21 at the break.
The Rebels controlled the boards in the third quarter and held North Vermillion to just 2-of-13 shooting while not allowing one offensive rebound.
Three-pointers from Cruz and Miller helped the Rebels outscore North Vermillion 19-4 in the period for a 40-25 lead. Miller had seven points in the quarter, while Welsh had six and Cruz added five.
“We talked about coming out and attacking right away in the second half,” said coach Sammons. “We wanted to get up and then sustain that lead by knowing when to take chances and when not to.”
North Vermillion made a couple of runs in the fourth quarter trying to get back into the game. A 6-2 scoring spurt by the Falcons cut the lead down to 11, 42-21, but South Newton answered with a 5-0 run that was capped off with a traditional three-point play by Cruz, who scored the first seven points of the quarter for the Rebels.
North Vermillion responded with a 10-0 scoring run as three turnovers proved costly for South Newton. With 2:54 to play, the Falcons trailed just 47-41.
Berenda stopped the North Vermillion momentum with a basket down low and he also drew a foul and converted the and-one.
South Newton finished off the game with a 10-0 run of its own to seal the 16-point victory.
“I called a time-out to try and regroup and focus and then we got back out there and played the way we should have and finished off the game,” added Sammons.