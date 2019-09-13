Charles and Diana Voris will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary Sept. 24. The couple were married Sept. 24, 1977, and have two children, and 13 grandchildren — seven grandsons and six granddaughters.
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise
Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise
Kentland, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 82°
- Heat Index: 82°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:28:14 AM
- Sunset: 07:02:13 PM
- Dew Point: 61°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Lawsuit filed against Newton County Commissioners over 1881 Ranch decision
- Dedication planned for one of the most historic events ever to take place in Newton County
- Newton County arrests
- Kentland Bank purchases former NuJoy building for Operations Center
- North Newton delivers a statement win
- Watseka police investigating armed bank robbery
- ILEARN results lower than expected across the state
- North Newton administration, staff and school board united for increased funding for public education
- Dresbaugh, Arrenholz lead Lady Spartans to GSSC Tournament Title
- Newton County Arrests
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.