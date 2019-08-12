To Editor, Newton County Enterprise:
The truth matters. A video exposes the truth. That is the case at Natural Prairie Dairy in Texas. Animal abuse…animal cruelty…exposed. The smiling family photo and words of the DeJong family in the newspaper article on July 31 is what I call “damage control”. I have lived in Newton County for twenty years and I feel that Natural Prairie Dairy and Fair Oaks Farms has brought disgrace to the county I call home. Folks, Is this the way you want the world to know the county that you chose to raise your families in? “I am in favor of animal rights as well as human rights, that is the way of a whole human being. “ Natural Prairie Dairy…..you’ve been rightfully exposed!
Janice Lewandowski
Morocco