Thank you for your help with Kentland’s Easter Egg delivery
To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, a new and unexpected event took place in Kentland. For the first time in the history of the Kentland Retail Merchants, the annual Easter Egg Hunt, which normally occurs on the lawn of the courthouse, was delivered by an Easter Parade of firetrucks, a rescue boat, and a golf cart!
The members of the Retail Merchants group would like to heartily thank the following businesses for their donations: Chaos Color Studio; Cottage on Main; Don’s Drive-in; Hoosier Associates; Kentland Automotive Supply; Kentland Elevator & Supply; Kentland Fire Department; Kentland Police Department; Kentland Town Hall; Kentland Veterinary Clinic; Murphy’s Food King; Old Colonial Inn; Petro Shopping Center; The Real Estate Shoppe; Sharpe’s Store. Thanks also to the following individuals, without whom this event would never have been able to happen: Trent Cahill; Colleen Clifton; Garrett and Michael Davis; Julian Elson; Jesse, Lindy, Logan and Brady Fausset; Jill Hardebeck; Judy King; Jim Large; Marlene Sondgerath; Andrea, Lexi and Addy Standish; Matt Wittenborn.
An extra special thank you to Don and Kim Donohue, who treated the entire parade group to lunch at the end of a long day of Easter egg deliveries. We would also like to thank the mothers/families who participated, and to extend an apology to anyone who was “mis-delivered.”
It was quite a conundrum to get all the supplies packed, addresses put into a schedule, and personnel lined up to drive and deliver the goods. Fingers crossed that things will be back to “normal” next year. This was truly an example of how a community can pull together in a crisis and keep moving forward!
Mara Davis
On behalf of the Kentland Retail Merchants