To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
I have been a part of the Jasper Newton Foundation for almost 4 years now. When I was hired into the position of Executive Director I had a very limited knowledge of Newton County. Born and raised in Rensselaer (in the country, not in town) I had a very Rensselaer-centric upbringing. The extent of my Newton County awareness was the locations of North and South Newton Schools for various sporting events throughout my school years.
Early on in this job I met Foundation board members Bethany Busboom, Candace Armstrong, Patrick Ryan, Jeff Iseminger, Tim Deno, Donna Blaney, Dave Hensel, and Alan Washburn and was warmly welcomed to the ranks. I quickly met Holly Porter of NC Community Services, Diane Gonczy of Step Ahead, and Deb Arseneau of the fantastic Purdue Extension team (including Danielle Sands and Andrew Martin). I talked with scholarship families like Scott and Carol Carlson, Jane Whaley, and the Hanfords. I also met Greg Myers from the Enterprise and was introduced to a whole new group of friends.
The tight-knit population of Newton County is full of amazing people who keep the community together and fight for each other. For one of many such examples, just look at Laura Robbins – South Newton Guidance Counselor! I have not met another human who cares more for her students and has this amazing report with them. She fights for those kids every day.
In 2018 a group of people came together to start fighting for the youngest of our community. The Newton County Childcare Coalition was formed to start looking at the possibility of bringing high-quality, early childhood education to Newton County. The group started small and worked together for nearly 18 months to get to where we are today. I want to take a moment here and publicly thank the Coalition Members: Diane Gonczy, Maureen Inman, Holly Porter, Deb Arseneau, Tim Myers, Mickey Read, Scott McCord, Right Steps Child Development Centers, and Rose Acre Farms. We received pledges of help and donations from the following: $15K from McClellan Twp., $10,100 from First Financial, $10K from Adkev, $5K from 3D Machine, $5K from the Town of Goodland, $300 from Diane Gonczy, $300 from Holly Porter, $150 from Deb Arseneau, $90K from the Jasper Newton Foundation.
My biggest ‘thank you’ today is for the Newton County Commissioners and the County Council. Our Coalition spent many meetings talking through this idea with Commissioners Conrad, Drenth and Read. We talked about impact and necessity. We talked about what is the best way to invest in the community. We talked about the power of a group of citizens doing something good for everyone. With full support from the Board of Commissioners, we headed to the Council meeting on November 8, 2019. I know our entire Coalition spent hours on the phone as well as a couple of Foundation board members. The Newton County Council asked lots of great questions – as they should – to make sure this would be the best use of public funds to benefit all of Newton County.
Newton County Officials, all working together, voted unanimously to give $375,000.00 to the cause. To report to date, Right Steps Development Centers are actively working on the licensing paperwork for the Goodland Site Classrooms. They are tentatively hoping to start the hiring process and have the Center open by the end of March. Obviously, all of this is at the mercy of the schedules of others – including the State of Indiana and their childcare center licensing department. Thanks to the Newton County Economic Development Commission and its Director, the 4-year old preschool at Community Church in Roselawn will be able to offer tuition assistance starting in January and all of next school year. The Childcare Coalition is keeping close tabs on that preschool and making sure they have what they need to keep doing good work and to expand services as time and manpower allow. I will have more to report at the beginning of February.
Real people can do real things to change their world. The Jasper Newton Foundation wants to get behind those people who are actively contributing to the betterment of their community. There is no one else who will do it.
Thank you Newton County Elected Officials (and their support staff) for your help and guidance during this process. Thank you Coalition members for your bravery and gift of time and talents! Thank you, community businesses – for your active support of the communities you are building every day with the work you do. Let’s keep growing amazing kids in Newton County!!
#LoveWhereYouLive
With Gratitude,
Brienne Hooker
Executive Director, Jasper Newton Foundation Inc.