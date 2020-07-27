One Generation Away
To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
I love my country! The greatest country on God’s green earth. I am thankful for our military. I appreciate law enforcement. But many of the elected officials in our government are playing politics with our Constitutional Rights.
During these past few months they took our rights away and “We the people” had nothin’ to say about it. Virus or not, it ain’t right! We have been dealing with viruses for hundreds of years. We need to take our country back from those who are trying to cancel it. Our freedom is a force of nature, and we owe it to all those who fought and died for our rights and future generations. President Ronald Reagan said “Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives. “We need to inform and educate ourselves to what is going on “out there”, not only in our country but around the world.
Knowledge is power. Again, President Reagan, a wise man said “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” We need to realize that or we will become the next Venezuela.
Janice Lewandowski
Morocco