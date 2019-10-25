To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
My name is Jenny Washburn and my husband is Alan. We are members of the Kentland Community and have been for 41 years. I have been a substitute teacher for the South Newton School Corporation for 38 years and have enjoyed teaching all grades and all subjects in those years. I have not completely retired from subbing but, am basically computer illiterate and do not find technology very friendly. So I am finding other activities to help our community grow.
My latest adventure is seeking licensed child care and senior services for the Kentland Community. I have become aware of a building in our community that would make a wonderful licensed day care facility and senior center. I have had the privilege to show this space to members of the Kentland Town Council, Newton County Foundation, Newton County Council on Aging, Newton County Headstart Program, Newton County Extension Educator, Lafayette First Step Program, Newton County Coalition and a previous day care center director. Each and every one is in agreement this is the perfect location and building in which to house a day care center and senior center. We now need help in purchasing this facility and building the dream. What I need is your help in persuading the Newton County Council this is a much needed service in the Kentland area. I am asking anyone who is concerned with either licensed child care or senior care in this area to please write a letter to either Tim Lohr or Scott Carlson or any Newton County Council member asking for their support in this endeavor. It is only with the help of the Newton County Council that this dream will become a reality.
If you would prefer to email me your letter I will see that these gentlemen get a copy before the next council meeting and that a hard copy will also be presented at that Newton County Council meeting. I need any letter by November 1, 2019 to make sure it is copied and mailed to these two council members before their meeting November 8, 2019.
Jenny Washburn
Kentland