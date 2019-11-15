To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. On Saturday, November 9th, the Kentland Rotary Club used their Heads to imagine how they could support a need within the Newton County community. A new 4-H Building had been constructed at the Fairgrounds and used each Fair since 2017, but still needs much work to be finished. Proceeds from Rotary’s Pancake Breakfast, held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland, were donated to the Newton County 4-H Building Fund.
The Hands of the South Newton Interact Club helped prepare the pancakes, biscuits and gravy and sausage. And what topped off this wonderful community event - the Hearts of John and Kitty Cassidy as they pledged to match to up to $5,000!
The parking lot was full, the lines were long and by the end of the morning, over $11,000 had been raised. The money will be used toward the current 3 priorities: heating and air conditioning and a ceiling throughout, and wall covering in the large event area.
This generous day of gathering, sharing and nourishment proves the Health of this community is strong!
The 4-H Building Committee thanks Kentland Rotary, the South Newton Interact Club, John and Kitty Cassidy, and everyone who came to the Breakfast and donated generously to our cause. Your efforts are noted and most appreciated.
Newton County 4-H Council 4-H Building Committee
Loretta Wernert, Chairman
Amanda Berenda, Lynse Cragun, Maureen Deno, Sue Frischie,
Pam Latta, and Janet Sickler