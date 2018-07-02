Help Us Protect Our Land
To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
On June 21st, over 100 concerned citizens met at the Lake Village fire hall to hear Hoosier Environmental Council attorney Kim Ferraro discuss the environmental dangers posed by Natural Prairie Dairy’s proposed CAFO on historic Beaver Lake. Attorney Ferraro highlighted the air and water pollution that can be expected with such CAFOs, the number of times Natural Prairie Dairy has given inconsistent answers about its proposed use of technology, and the legal challenges under way regarding the operation.
Most pressing in those legal challenges is a petition filed on May 25th by six residents to the Board of Zoning Appeals asking for a public hearing regarding the special exception granted to Natural Prairie Dairy. After a full month’s delay, the Newton County attorney has advised the BZA to refuse to hold the public hearing required by county ordinance. Right now, Attorney Ferraro and others are preparing a challenge to this decision.
In response to the grave problems posed by Natural Prairie Dairy’s CAFO, we would like to make an appeal to Newton County’s elected officials. If nothing else, the June 21st meeting showed that a large portion of the county and surrounding areas have deep concerns about this CAFO. We met many people that night who were only hearing of the planned CAFO for the first time and they have – we all have – legitimate questions about the impact of this proposed installation and the process by which it was approved.
We hope the officials of Newton County will consider taking an active role in listening to the concerns of their constituents on this issue.
Michael Nichols
Protect our Kankakee River Basin