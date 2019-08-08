STATEHOUSE – Applications are now open for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program during the 2020 legislative session, according to State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
Negele said the internship program is a unique opportunity for college and graduate students, and recent graduates to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply skills in a real-world setting. She said the paid internship is full-time and takes place during the spring semester at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
“This internship program allows interested students to learn more about how our state government works,” Negele said. “Through their daily interactions with state lawmakers and a front row seat to all the action, interns have an opportunity to immerse themselves in this unique learning experience and determine whether a career in state government is the path for them.”
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Negele said interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship. Negele said the deadline to apply is Oct. 31.