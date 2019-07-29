INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is attending the 2019 Indiana State Fair to provide fun and interactive educational opportunities for all ages. Educational topics include recycling and environmental health.
“This year’s State Fair theme is ‘Heroes in the Heartland’ and IDEM staff are teaching Hoosiers how they can be environmental heroes by taking action to protect our environment today and for generations to come,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott.
IDEM’s booth is located in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources building on the northwest side of the fairgrounds and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the 17-day fair. Booth activities include:
- An environmental trivia game
- Coloring sheets and kid-friendly information
- Prizes and giveaways
- Handouts about the environment
Fairgoers can win a limited-edition Recycle Guy pin by following IDEM’s “word of the day” on social media. After learning the word of the day, citizens can stop by IDEM’s booth to claim the prize. Limited quantities are available each morning, afternoon and evening on the weekends. Follow @IDEMNews on Twitter and Instagram, or @indDEM on Facebook to learn the word of the day. Follow #IDEMStateFair for additional updates.
For more information on the State Fair, including locations, promotional days and special events, visit www.IndianaStateFair.com.