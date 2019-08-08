INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Recycling Coalition (IRC) is marking its 30th year as an Indiana nonprofit organization with a year-long campaign. The organization aims to celebrate its past, present, and future by recognizing key leaders, sharing member's stories of impact, and raising funds to fuel its mission of working together to strengthen the circular economy in Indiana.
As part of the campaign, the IRC will identify and recognize 30 Recycling Rock Stars: individuals who have made a significant impact on the organization, its mission, and the circular economy in the state of Indiana. The IRC will be recognizing these individuals by profiling them on their website, highlighting them via social media posts using the hashtag #IRCturns30, and honoring them during a celebration planned for June 2020.
Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate individuals who have made a significant impact on the circular economy in Indiana, which includes the topics of recycling, waste reduction, reuse, composting, and rethink/redesign. Areas of impact include education, philanthropy, innovation, advocacy, community impact, and program implementation. Nominations are due August 31.
The 30th Anniversary Celebration campaign, which launched at the 2019 IRC Annual Conference and Trade Show in June, also aims to raise $30,000 prior to the culmination of the campaign, which will conclude with a celebration in June 2020 during the IRC Annual Conference.
IRC Executive Director Allyson Mitchell states, "There are community leaders and unsung heroes all over Indiana from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, working to improve sustainable materials management in various roles, organizations, and institutions. We look forward to sharing their stories and recognizing their efforts as we mark this milestone moment for the IRC."