INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is hosting a virtual Indiana Reemployment & Benefits Orientation for displaced workers across the state.
The orientation will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on May 7.
Topics of discussion will include reemployment services, community resources, employee benefits, and unemployment insurance.
DWD personnel, including its Trade Adjustment Assistance team, along with the Indiana Department of Labor, will be presenting at the orientation.
To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/554694127161566223
The state’s Rapid Response team is activated when a significant layoff or plant closure occurs, and pairs knowledgeable WorkOne staff with displaced employees to move them toward a plan for re-employment as soon as possible.