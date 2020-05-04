Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS AND INDIANA... DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR RUSSELL AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR GURNEE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT LINCOLNSHIRE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR DES PLAINES AFFECTING COOK COUNTY FOX RIVER AT ALGONQUIN LOCK & DAM TAILWATER AFFECTING KANE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES ILLINOIS RIVER AT LA SALLE AFFECTING BUREAU...LA SALLE AND PUTNAM COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY, OR FROM NEAR I-65 AND DE MOTTE DOWNSTREAM TO IL/IN STATE LINE. * UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 1045 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TUESDAY. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...WATER OVERFLOWS LOW-LYING RIVER BANKS ALONG BLUEGRASS ROAD AND IN WILDWOOD ESTATES EAST OF SUMAVA RESORTS. &&