WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Jim Baird (R-IN-04) today announced the 4th District’s participation in the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an initiative of the House of Representatives encouraging middle and high school students to showcase their skills and explore computer sciences.
“The App Challenge is a great way for our students to showcase their talents and explore new fields in coding and technology,” said Congressman Baird. “Computer science skills are crucial to the advancement of our nation, and as a member of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I am proud to participate in this competition promoting innovation through STEM. I look forward to seeing the creativity of our students in the 4th District.”
The CAC allows Members of Congress to host contests in their districts for middle and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science. In the four years of the CAC, the program has yielded 830 App Challenges across 44 participating states, where over 14,000 students have created thousands of functional apps.
To enter, students must register online and submit their app no later than November 1, 2019.