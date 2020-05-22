Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY, OR FROM NEAR I-65 AND DE MOTTE DOWNSTREAM TO IL/IN STATE LINE. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 745 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...WATER OVERFLOWS LOW-LYING RIVER BANKS ALONG BLUEGRASS ROAD AND IN WILDWOOD ESTATES EAST OF SUMAVA RESORTS. &&