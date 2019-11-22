BEAVERVILLE, Ill - A kitchen fire resulted in minimal damage, but a smoke-filled home in a rural Beaverville fire.
Fire chief Jason Brammer said firefighters arrived at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, with the aid of Papineau and Martinton firefighters, to put out the fire.
“The stove shorted out. It was a small fire, but it filled the house of smoke. It was a plastic, awful smell,” he said. He said the stove shorted out.
The couple made it safely outside, and Riverside paramedics checked them for smoke inhalation at the scene.
“It’s a good thing they were awake,” Brammer said. “It could have been much worse.”
Crews were on scene for less than an hour, he said.