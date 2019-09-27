INDIANAPOLIS - 4-year-old children across rural Indiana now have an opportunity to prepare for school, thanks to funding from the state legislature. Waterford UPSTART was introduced to help families without access to On My Way PreK or who can’t afford preschool in their area. Without this program, these kids would start school well behind their peers.
Waterford UPSTART is an at-home program that helps parents become their child’s first teacher. It offers tools like adaptive software, workbooks, and an app to track their child’s progress. A Family Education Liaison also gives parents guidance on social/emotional training every step of the way. The program involves 30 minutes of online content, so a computer and internet service are provided for families in need, at no cost.
Waterford UPSTART came to Indiana last fall after the Indiana General Assembly passed HB 1004. Legislators saw that there were early education gaps across the state, and they wanted to make sure those without access to PreK were able to prepare for their first day of school.
The first pilot began in October 2018 with 195 4-year-olds and it saw overwhelming success. 86.57% of children on the program are mastering foundational reading skills and excelling in phonics, comprehension, vocabulary, and language concepts.
To qualify for the program, the child must meet all of the following requirements:
•Household annual income not exceeding 127% of the federal poverty level
•Live in a qualifying rural code (Green counties on the map)
•No access to “On My Way PreK”
•Use the UPSTART software 30 minutes a day (with personalized instruction in reading, math, and science), five days a week.
For more information, go to waterfordupstart.org