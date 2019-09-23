LOWELL — A semi lost control Sunday afternoon on I-65 north bound at the 236-mile marker (this approximately four miles south of the Lowell exit), which brought Sunday traffic to a stop.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Clay McBride showed that at approximately 4:52 p.m., Sept. 22, a 2010 Freightliner pulling a box trailer, owned by North American Carriers out of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and driven by Ronzell Dewyan Forte, 49 of Gardena, California, was north bound when he went off the roadway (newly paved road) and could not gain control of his semi. The Freightliner struck the guardrail, then went into the cable barrier, and lastly hit the concrete post for the new overhead signboard. The guardrail after being hit jutted out into the roadway where a 2013 Toyota Rav4, driven by Kemeral L. Harness, 38 of Indianapolis, was unable to avoid it and struck it.
Approximately 100 feet of guardrail and approximately 150 feet of cable barrier were damaged. A large section of the concrete was chipped off the signboard base. The Freightliner also lost approximately 150 gallons of diesel from his passenger side tank.
Neither Forte nor Harness were injured.
The interstate was completely opened at approximately 7:54 p.m.
Forte was placed out of service for having a false log.
Assisting: Sergeant Dan Leslie, Trooper Brian Runyon, INDOT, IDEM and Cheever’s Towing
