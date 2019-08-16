LAFAYETTE - Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette, which empowers young people to own their economic success through work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, announces the appointment of their new Executive Director, Jen Edwards.
A highly driven professional with a passion and desire to serve mission driven organizations, Edwards comes to JA with 20 years of experience and expertise in fundraising, event management, business development, leadership and community involvement for local and national non-profit organizations, as well as local small businesses.
A 2012 graduate of Leadership Lafayette, a 2015 Top 10 Under 40 Award recipient from TippyConnect Young Professional, and the 2017 Community Builders Award recipient from Evergreen Leadership, Edwards also has expertise serving on multiple boards of directors for local non-profits such as Leadership Lafayette and LTHC Homeless Services.
In addition, she is an Ambassador for the Greater Lafayette Commerce, where she plays an active role in securing memberships and celebrating business milestones. Edwards received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from Indiana University.