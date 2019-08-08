LAFAYETTE - Food Finders Food Bank announced last week a $4,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to North Central Indiana families. The funds will be used to support the operating costs of Food Finders’ Food Resource & Education Center (FREC). The FREC houses Food Finders’ onsite pantry, education classes, administrative offices, volunteer spaces and resource coordination program.
“We are very grateful that Darden has decided to contribute to the operating costs of our Food Resource and Education Center,” shared Katy Bunder, President/CEO of Food Finders Food Bank. “We are grateful to them for funding this important program that has served 176,564 households since opening in 2016.”
Food Finders Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America® network, is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation. It is projected that this grant will enable Food Finders to fund several initiatives, including child hunger programs.
The Darden Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the United States. Their commitment to help is demonstrated through their partnership with Feeding America and their network of 200 food banks across the nation.
Feeding America has worked alongside The Darden Foundation for seven years in the fight to end hunger. Thanks to their ongoing support, the Feeding America network has been able to help provide even more meals to families in need.
To learn more about Food Finders Food Bank, visit www.food-finders.org.