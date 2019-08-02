MILFORD - A lot of water was needed from area fire departments to put out a house fire in rural Milford.
Milford Fire Chief Frank Hines said he called in a second level, a double-tanker box alarm, to get water and manpower to put out the blaze at 1669 East 1200 North.
“We were busy,” he said. Crews first responded about 4 p.m., and the last truck left about 8 p.m., he said.
Firefighters from Crescent City, Woodland, Cissna Park, Wellington, Stockland, Sheldon, Concord, Martinton and Gilman responded, and many brought extra water. Watseka’s ladder truck was used.
Hines said it was the home of Dewayne and Joann Van Hoveln; they were home at the start of the fire.
“The fire started in the garage,” HInes said. The fire marshal was not called in to investigate, and there’s no reason to suspect the fire to be suspicious.
In the garage area there was a summer kitchen/living room area. This area was destroyed, he said.
Though firefighters were able to keep the fire from getting into the main portion of the two-story house, he said because of the smoke damage the home is uninhabitable. “Structurally, it’s there. I’m not sure if they’ll be able to renovate.”