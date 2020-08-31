MOROCCO — After receiving declining projected revenue numbers from their accounting firm BakerTilly, the Newton County Council unanimously voted to keep payroll at the 2020 level and not give out the raises that were requested from various departments, some asking for as much as a 10 percent increase in pay.
At the Aug. 27 budget workshop, BakerTilly informed the council that if the budget was approved as is (with the requested pay increases included) most of the county’s funds would be deficit spending with several of them running negative by the end of 2021.
The funds that would be deficit spending included the general fund, Cumulative Bridge, Ambulance, Health, Motor Vehicle Highway, Reassessment, and Landfill.
BakerTilly went on to state that 2021 the county’s financials will take a hit in 2021 and even a bigger hit in 2022 if changes weren’t made especially in the Motor Vehicle and Ambulance funds.
“We took about $300,000 off the budget with not approving the requesting raises, but we are still spending more than we are bringing in,” said Mulligan.
“If we didn’t have the landfill, we wouldn’t have the highway department we have today,” answered Carlson.
The auditor will run the new numbers of the budget and bring it back for discussion at the next council meeting (Sept. 11). The council will look at taking more action to get closer to a balanced budget.
“Our constituents have taken a major hit because of COVID too,” said Rossiter. “We need to be careful with our property tax rate as well so we aren’t putting more of a burden on them.”
While most of the requested raises were not approved there were some exceptions.
The council approved a pay increase for three employees in the County Prosecutor’s Office to make their salaries the same as the other judicial clerks at the courthouse.
This action was approved back in March but was never officially put into place until now.
The council also voted as requested to remove a full-time position of a bailiff from the Circuit Clerk’s budget and replace it with part-time funds for positions with an hourly rate of $20. That motion was approved 6-1 with Council President Scott Carlson voting no.
By a split 4-3 vote, the council approved an increase in compensation by $2,000 to the Economic Development Director. The Economic Development Commission told the council that they requested the increase to cover the depreciation of his vehicle. Council members Michael Mark, Pat Mulligan, Mick Vanderwall, and David Atkinson voted for the increase, while Carlson, Tim Lohr, and Abbey Rossiter voted no.
“We just said we aren’t giving our employees raises and here we are raising the compensation for the Economic Development Director,” said Rossiter.
In other news, the cutting of Purdue Extension funds was discussed as a closed-door meeting between several county officials, and Purdue Extension was held prior to the workshop meeting.
It was reported that the meeting got heated and intense at several points and no agreement has been met.
“A lot of things were aired and the contract was discussed,” added Carlson. “The contract is for services but it also says for 2.75 people and that wasn’t the case for Newton County for a lot of months.”
“I am glad the commissioners are finally looking over the contract, there have been many contracts that haven’t been signed for years,” added Mark.