MOROCCO —The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for qualified operators for the multi-million dollar shooting range facility at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) near Morocco, Indiana.
Willow Slough FWA comprises 9,956 acres and includes a campground and 1,000-acre J.C. Murphey Lake in addition to the shooting complex. Visitors participate in hunting, fishing, shooting, trapping, wildlife watching and boating on the property.
Willow Slough’s shooting range facility is DNR’s newest. The facility offers a rifle and pistol range, a shotgun range, an archery range, and a shooting supply store. The building has two restrooms, and the host will be responsible for keeping these clean and supplied with basic toiletries.
The shooting range is an opportunity for a public-private partnership to support recreational shooting and conservation. Funding for the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife comes in part from the federal Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson programs. These funds are derived from excise taxes levied on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment and fishing tackle. The shooting range facility directly supports the conservation of fish, wildlife and their habitats through these programs.
Those interested in learning more about the facility and how to bid should contact Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area at 219-285-2704. The deadline for proposals is July 31 at 1 p.m.