MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners said supporters of Indiana Beach eager to learn the fate of the amusement and water park resort at a special meeting Tuesday will be disappointed.
And they hope people will stay away.
The White County Commissioners will meet March 17 at the White County Building to discuss incentives they can offer if a buyer for Indiana Beach is found.
What they won’t discuss are potential entities — if any — that may be in talks to buy it.
“What we’re doing (Tuesday) night is deciding what incentives the county would put into any such transaction, as we would with any economic development project,” Commission President John Heimlich said Monday. “That is all. You won’t find out who, if anybody, is going to purchase Indiana Beach. That is beyond our control.”
Heimlich said the county has no role in negotiations between private entities.
The 94-year-old facility’s owners, Apex Parks Group, announced without warning Feb. 18 it was closing the park, sparking numerous social media rumors, theories and hoaxes about IB’s future.
The commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. in executive session — off limits to media and the public — and followed by a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. that will be open to the public.
But in light of the coronavirus and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that public gatherings be limited to 50 people or less, the commissioners are discouraging people from attending that don’t necessarily need to be there.
“We will limit the number of people in the building and in (the commission’s meeting room on the second floor) to follow protocols that our local, state and federal health departments have imposed,” Commissioner David Diener said. “We’re hopeful that people won’t show up tomorrow thinking they’re going to find out some secret of what’s happening, when it’s happening or whatever.”
Commissioner Steve Burton added that it is not the intent to shut out the public from the meeting.
“It’s just that everything is kind of coming together at a bad time,” Heimlich said, referring to the coronavirus outbreak and the CDC recommendations.
As far as Indiana Beach is concerned, Heimlich said nothing has changed in terms of ownership.
“The county is not choosing who is going to buy the beach,” he said. “That’s up to the seller. What we’re going to do is decide what the county can offer to a potential buyer. Then it will be up to the private parties to take it from there.”
Incentives the county plans to offer a potential buyer will be revealed in short order, Heimlich said, through the presence of news outlets.
“Whatever is done will be immediately on Facebook and online,” he said. “You’ll know instantaneously what has happened.”
Heimlich added that people who have business at the White County Building should conduct as much of it online as they can.
“Whether it’s paying taxes online or getting plan permits, if it can be done online, let’s do it online and keep foot traffic to a minimum at the courthouse,” he said.