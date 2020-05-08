NEWTON COUNTY — It's the question on everyone's mind - when is Newton County Public Library re-opening? As you might expect, the answer isn't simple. But we have a plan!
First, we must ensure the safety of our staff and your safety. The Library has a step-by-step plan to restart all services, and the 2nd phase of that plan is to keep our doors closed to the public, but to offer curbside delivery services.
Staff returned to library buildings the week of May 4, when Newton County’s stay-at-home order officially eased, began learning new skills, preparing out buildings for patrons, and getting materials ready for curbside delivery.
To use our curbside delivery, you may call the Library to order materials - certain genres, specific titles, or allow us to select materials for you. Staff will take requests, and fulfill them within 24 hours. Patrons may also place holds online by visiting the Evergreen Indiana catalogue at the Library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us. At this time patrons may only place holds on materials available at Newton County Public Library. When selections are ready staff will call patrons to schedule pick-up times.
Our buildings are staffed from 9:30 to 5:30, Monday through Friday – patrons may reach Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
Curbside services are offered 5 days a week following a rotational schedule:
- Morocco – 9:30 to 11:30 AM
- Lake Village, 12:30 to 2:30 PM
- Roselawn, 3:30 to 5:30 PM
The next big question we've gotten since the buildings closed has been “when can I return my items?”
We will not physically accept materials at this time, but patrons are welcome to use our book and AV drops, and we will empty those each morning. Items will be checked in and cleaned prior to reshelving, as they always have been, so patrons can be assured that our collection is in good condition.
The next most popular question has been “when are my items due back?” Evergreen Indiana, our circulation system, has set the due date to June 30th for all items, so nothing is overdue right now, and patrons do not need to worry about late fees.
Patrons may check your notification preferences, personal settings, and due dates at any time by logging in to the Evergreen Indiana catalogue. The link may be found on our website homepage at www.newton.lib.in.us
Thank you all for your patience and your messages of support during this time. We're proud of the work we've done to continue to provide you with essential library services while our buildings are closed, and we're proud of all of you for continuing to make safe choices. We look forward to seeing you soon!