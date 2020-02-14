BROOK - At its regularly scheduled Meeting of Trustees in January, the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library Board of Trustee members acknowledged Jeff Vissering’s many years of service to the library as a board member.
“Our deepest appreciation goes out to Jeff for 12 years of dedication and service to our library,” stated Director Krissy Wright. “His input and leadership has helped to shape our library into a modern resource and community center that is vital to residents of all ages.”
Vissering finished his 3rd term with the Board in December of 2019. Throughout his years on the board, Vissering helped make key decisions concerning governance and finance of the library, helping to secure the library’s future for many years to come, and making the library accessible and relevant to all who enter.
In recognition of Vissering’s service, the Board of Trustees moved to make a donation to the Brook Community Meals Program, a service providing free dinner to all who attend each and every Thursday night.
“We will miss him sitting at our table each month, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Wright.