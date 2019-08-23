CONRAD - Join the Newton County Public Library, The Nature Conservancy, and Friends of the Sands for a morning of stories, history, and nature at the old town of Conrad. Library Director Mary Kay Emmrich and a member of The Friends of the Sands as they share their knowledge about the town, its founder, and the flora and fauna of Conrad on Saturday, September 14th beginning at 10 AM.
Conrad is located off of County Road 725 North, south of Lake Village, IN. Turn to the east, and travel to the trailhead at the curve. Plan to park on the sides of the road, allowing room for other vehicles to pass, if necessary.
This is a 1.6 mile, packed dirt loop trail. Trails are dry, but wear sturdy shoes for the hike. It is recommended that hikers wear long pants and long sleeves, as vegetation is full. Participants will need to sign waivers of liability prior to the hike.
Bring a sack lunch and a folding chair, and we will share lunch after the hike at the Eastern trailhead. Water will be provided.
For more information contact Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us