LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Newton County Coroner Scott McCord estimates that the body of a black female had been dumped four to seven days before being discovered June 3 along County Road 600 East just south of State Road 10
A cause of death has not been determined in the case as the Newton County Coroner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results from a tissue sample that was sent to a lab. However, an autopsy was performed on June 4 at the Tippecanoe County Morgue in Lafayette.
"No traumatic injuries were found and no physical health conditions were noted," added McCord, who said the toxicology results could take up to six weeks to come back. "
Because of the condition of the body, McCord and his office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman, who was found by a Newton County Highway employee mowing the roadside on 600 East.
The woman’s description is as follows:
- Black female age 30 to 50 years.
- 5’4” to 5’10”.
- 120 to 140 pounds.
- Short cropped black hair.
- Wearing a dark Tee Shirt with the words “Chica Fina” across the front.
- Black (dark) jogging style pants with pockets.
- Size 10 Black/Silver Nike tennis shoes.
- She has several tattoos on both arms. Mickey Mouse with the letter “K” on the right forearm.
- Minnie Mouse with the name/word Khalia above it on the left forearm.
- A large green Dollar Sign ($) on the upper left chest with the name/word Jockqua with stars and a heart. These are just some of the tattoos that were found on her.
Anyone having information that may lead to her identity is asked to contact Scott McCord at the Newton County Coroner’s Office at (219) 285-2515 or email smccord@newtoncounty.in.gov. You can also reply via messenger on Facebook to the Newton County Indiana Coroner’s Office page.
Anyone with information about the death can also contact Newton County Sheriff's Detective Mike Rowe at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office 219-474-6081 ext 3107 or you may call the TIP LINE 219-234-7014.
"I am working with detectives in Lake County and Kankakee to widen the search for this lady's identity," said McCord.
The Newton County Sheriff's Department and the Newton County Coroner’s Office were assisted on the scene June 3 by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County EMS, Lincoln Twp. Fire, Indiana State Police, and the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.