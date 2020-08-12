The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved disaster loans for Newton County and the contiguous counties in Indiana and Illinois to recover losses caused by heavy rainfall and flooding on June 27, 2020.
The declaration issued this week will provide low-interest disaster loans for business owners (public and private) with physical damage to structures and economic injury disaster loans to help them recover any capital losses. Homeowners and renters also can apply for SBA loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged property, including automobiles.
Residents of Newton and the contiguous counties of Benton, Jasper and Lake in Indiana are eligible to apply, as well as Illinois residents in Iroquois and Kankakee counties. The application deadline to apply for SBA assistance is Oct. 13, 2020 for physical damage and May 11, 2020, for economic injury.
To apply and learn more about the U.S. SBA loan program, residents of the identified counties can visit the federal SBA website (https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela) or call (800-659-2955) and email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can call (800) 877-8339.