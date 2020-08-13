NEWTON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 24 between the Illinois State Line and U.S. 41 beginning Monday, August 17.
Crews will be resurfacing the road for approximately 10 hours a day during daylight hours only. U.S. 24 will be reduced to one lane in the area that crews are working, and flaggers will direct traffic.
The project is expected to be completed in late October, 2020. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.