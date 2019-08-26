MOROCCO — A Morocco man died from his injuries that he sustained in a two-vehicle accident around 3:41 p.m. Aug. 24.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash at CR 200 S and CR 100 E, three miles northeast of Morocco.
The preliminary investigation and a witness statement indicated that a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by 70-year-old Eli Vujko of Crown Point was traveling west on CR 200 S and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of CR 100 E.
Vujko’s vehicle struck a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling south on CR 100 E. The Suburban was being driven by 45-year-old Wayne Day of Morocco and his passenger was 48-year-old Beverly Day, also of Morocco.
Wayne Day was pronounced dead at the scene. Beverly Day was airlifted by Lutheran Air to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL. Vujko was treated at the scene and refused any further medical treatment.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.
The Newton County Sheriff Office was assisted on scene by Morocco Fire, Morocco Police, Newton County Ambulance, Indiana State Police and Lutheran Air.