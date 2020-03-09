KENTLAND — A pair of South Newton 5th graders placed in the top three of a statewide poster contest sponsored by the Indiana State Police.
With the theme “Bring Our Missing Children Home,” the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest aims to increase awareness about child abduction. Students in 5th grade are invited to create posters that reflect the theme and to submit an application that describes the importance of collaboration in bringing missing children home safely. The winner from each state will be entered into a national competition, and the national winner, along with his or her parents and teacher, will be invited to Washington, DC, to participate in the Missing Children’s Day ceremony.
Briley Iseminger placed second on the state level, and Lizzie Corbett placed third.
“I was shocked that I placed second because I’m not a good artist,” said Iseminger. “My focus was to draw the earth and zoom in on the missing children with a magnifying glass.”
Corbett drew a family walking into a sunset to represent the missing children being reunited with their family.
“I was really surprised to get third because it was for the entire state,” said Corbett. “Missing children is a bigger problem than I realized.”
Both Iseminger and Corbett are part of the 5th Grade Student Leadership Team.
“What is great is that this contest was not just about their artistic ability, but their understanding of the issue and the meaning behind it,” said South Newton Elementary Counselor Laura Zak.
Briley Iseminger: 2nd place
Please tell us about your poster and how you created it:
I created the poster (Bring Our Missing Children Home) because I have a really big interest in kids that have gone missing. The reason I have a big interest in kids mostly is if I was one of those kids then I would feel really scared in that situation. And I would never want that to happen to me or my family! I love coloring but I am not the best at drawing. But most of all I love the project and I hope I can do it again one time.
Artist’s Biography. Tell us a little bit about yourself:
I am Briley Iseminger and I am a 10-year-old girl. My birthday is July 23. I also do 4-H. I show goats, do scrapbooking and child development. Last year in showing goats I got Grand Champion with my goat named Ivan.
Ivan was a Nubian and got sent to the oxygen and I made some good money with Ivan! I also do scrapbooking and last year I got a Division Champion for my level and I loved it! And this year it is going to be my first time doing child development. I am very excited to do something new.
Lizzie Corbett: 3rd place
Please tell us about your poster and how you created it:
I drew three people a dad, mom, and a little girl. Walking into a sunset. I drew it because I thought it would look like as if they are together forever. And they just found their missing daughter.
Artist’s Biography. Tell us a little bit about yourself:
Hi, my name is Lizzie and I love to draw or color. I played softball ever since I was five years old. I have two younger siblings. I love seeing and hanging out with my friends. My favorite animals are cats and my favorite color is green.