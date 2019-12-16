WEST LAFAYETTE — Sam Wernert, South Newton Class of 2015, and Grace Kindig, Class of 2018, performed in Purdue’s 86th annual Christmas show last weekend. This was Wernert’s last performance and Kindig’s second. Both students joined their respective musical groups as freshmen – Sam in University Choir and Grace in the Purduettes.
Grace attended the Christmas show her senior year of high school and knew then that she wanted to be on stage for the next Christmas show. Grace thoroughly enjoys being in the Purduettes; the people, travel, and networking opportunities are all benefits of the group. Purdue Musical Organization (PMO) groups perform for the elite of Purdue – “Mitch Daniels knows who we are,” said Grace. “PMO is a wonderful community that is great to be part of,” she continued.
Sam said that everyone needs to find their niche in college, and his was in PMO. He appreciates the opportunities to grow as a leader, to become a better singer, and to be part of a fabulous organization with beautiful music, staff, and students.
Sam and Grace agreed that being in PMO is a nice stress reliever from their academic pressures and that it has helped them with responsibility. While Sam mentioned time management as the most valuable skill he gained from his involvement in PMO, Grace said that communication skills and networking are valued assets that she has gained. Both recommended involvement in some organization or sponsored club for any college student. Wernert attributes his career path to his participation in PMO. He said that the directors inspired him to pursue teaching. Grace, a theatre major, says that performing with the Purduettes is a natural fit. Sam was asked back as a graduate student for the 86th Christmas show because of his vocal talent and leadership. Sam was featured at the end of the show with fellow seniors.
“In Dulci Jubilo and Indodana are by far my two favorite songs that we performed. Indodana made me cry when we performed it, and I am not one to show such emotion easily! In Dulci Jubilo always made me smile, and it is just such a beautiful song. I love performing in Elliott Hall. Those men and women behind the scenes are great people that make performing a real joy,” said Wernert.
When not spending countless hours preparing for the Christmas show, Sam continues his graduate studies at Purdue. Grace will rehearse for the Purduette spring break tour of Italy when she returns to campus next semester. Advice from Wernert to any new college student is, “…explore the university, and don’t be afraid to be overworked. Find out what you love and don’t let it go.”