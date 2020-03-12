NEWTON COUNTY - Newton County Public Library is pleased to offer TumbleBook Library, electronic books, games and activities for children via the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us.
TumbleBookLibrary is an online collection of electronic books for children – animated, talking picture books that teach kids the joy of reading in a format they'll love. TumbleBooks are created by adding animation, sound, music and narration to existing picture books in order to produce an electronic picture book which parents can read, or have read to them.
The TumbleBookLibrary has a selection of children's favorite story books. Old time favorites such as "The Paper Bag Princess" by Robert Munsch, as well as favorite fairy tales such as "Jack and the Beanstalk" and "Old Mother Hubbard" come to life in an educational and interactive way. Other titles include: "Diary of a Worm," “How I Became a Pirate,” "Miss Malarkey Doesn't Live in Room 10," "One Duck Stuck," and "Tops and Bottoms."
A collection of puzzles and games accompany each book and reinforce concepts from the books, allowing for a fun and educational learning experience. Spanish and French language materials are available, as well.
Visit the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us, click on “Services We Offer” and scroll down to access TumbleBook Library today!