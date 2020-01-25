KENTLAND - Goodland Town Council member and business owner, Trisha Dowden filed Friday, Jan. 24 to run for election for Newton County Commissioner District 1 as a Republican for the upcoming May 5 Primary Election.
"As a local resident and business owner, I am passionate about developing small business opportunities, beautifying and restoring our historic communities and providing affordable housing options to people looking to Newton County as a haven from the rampant overdevelopment and taxation in our surrounding area," said Dowden.
Dowden graduated from South Newton in 2000, explored the western United States after graduation and returned to her roots to earn a B.S. in political science from Olivet Nazarene University in 2008. She purchased her home in Goodland in 2012 and was elected to the Town Council in 2014. While serving two consecutive terms on the town council, Dowden became a licensed real estate broker in 2013 and launched her own real estate and property management business in 2017.
"I am running for Commissioner because I believe my background in real estate and town planning uniquely qualifies me to help navigate our county through strategic and balanced economic, business, and housing development in the coming years while honoring the agricultural and small-town values we have raised our children to cherish," stated Dowden. "Newton County can provide the quality of life that our neighbors are seeking, with thoughtful planning by invested community leaders like myself."