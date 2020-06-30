Lafayette — Trinitas, a premier owner, investor, developer, builder and manager of high-quality university-centric commercial real estate, today announced it has closed on the sale of its partnership interest in the ownership entity of Chauncey Hill Mall and Chauncey Hill Annex to a venture led by Marc Muinzer.
“The sale today is bittersweet. We have been blessed with outstanding investment and development opportunities throughout the U.S. and today’s closing will enable Trinitas to focus on those. We acquired our partnership interest in the mall nearly seven years ago and have dreamed about its potential transformational redevelopment for over a decade. We love West Lafayette and Purdue University and we believe the future of the mall will be an asset for our community,” said Loren King, CEO of Trinitas.
Aaron Bartels, senior vice president of mixed-use development for Trinitas, added, “We believe that Marc Muinzer and his team are the right group to realize the potential for Chauncey Hill Mall and Chauncey Hill Annex. They have an outstanding track record of success in our community. We are confident that we have sold our interest to a group that is both invested in and cares about our community.”